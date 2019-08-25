As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Hanson Mcclain Boosted Its Position; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 86,166 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management has invested 1.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Piershale Financial Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 16,276 shares. The California-based Pure Finance has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Johnson Financial reported 140,258 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 8.80M shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 46,138 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca owns 217,724 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.67% or 64,336 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Group owns 769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset holds 6,781 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 42,848 shares. Coastline Tru Company reported 0.52% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 243,380 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 375,774 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 9,287 shares to 932,873 shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,095 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).