As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Upped Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 5.90M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,865 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,749 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

