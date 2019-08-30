As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Market Valuation Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 10.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 144,426 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LNG Shipping Owner GasLog Partners Foresees Spot Rate Recovery – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 At a Price of 102.5% of Par – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 32,300 shares to 121,790 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 10,276 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 48,954 were accumulated by Caprock Gru. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Midas Mgmt has 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthquest owns 9,347 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,868 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviance Capital Ltd owns 1.92% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 408,435 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). C Worldwide Gp Holdings A S holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 77,219 shares. Regents Of The University Of California owns 1.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,958 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jcic Asset Inc accumulated 12,519 shares. Moreover, Van Strum Towne has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 16,575 shares to 199,340 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).