As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Upped Its Position by $460,502

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Llc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 166,569 shares. Bennicas holds 0.9% or 32,733 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mckinley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 63,275 shares. 2.71 million were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Sfmg Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 36,964 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell stated it has 14,013 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. America First Limited Liability Corp owns 2,014 shares. Ejf Limited Company owns 15,000 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 191,456 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,574 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.93% or 3.10 million shares. Yakira Mgmt accumulated 223,829 shares or 2.01% of the stock.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 3.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rice Hall James And Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 11,571 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Cap Llc has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Of Vermont stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 14,887 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 15,056 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pitcairn Com invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 54,968 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated holds 0.4% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 2.11% or 234,303 shares. Ht Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Chester Cap Inc invested in 0.75% or 4,453 shares.

