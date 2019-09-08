As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Highlander Capital Management Increased Stake by $492,931; As Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stock Declined, Creative Planning Has Lifted Position by $790,200

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Creative Planning increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 251.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 19,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 27,604 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 7,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 250,139 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 145,309 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $328.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,218 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (UDOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 137,042 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Partner Invest Mngmt Lp reported 0.87% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 637,789 were accumulated by Wasatch. Pnc Financial Serv Group holds 6 shares. 171 are held by Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,040 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 74,269 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tekla Cap Management Lc holds 184,607 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 70 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion’s Drugs in Review Hold Potential, Funds a Concern – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion: Establishing A Position Ahead Of The PDUFA Date – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd has 28,329 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Greenleaf owns 70,809 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.22 million shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Financial Svcs Inc reported 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schmidt P J Invest reported 23,179 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 71,883 shares stake. Somerset Trust Comm holds 32,174 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. New Vernon Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% or 61,527 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.44M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Still No Love For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.