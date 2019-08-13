As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Drexel Morgan & Company Upped by $394,196 Its Stake; As Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Stake by $1.37 Million

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 118.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 56,133 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 25,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 315,197 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,493 shares to 74,311 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,166 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Atlanta Co L L C holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 453,296 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 81,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5,026 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 117,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,592 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Envestnet Asset Management has 28,257 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,686 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 13,600 shares. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Btim Corporation reported 512,017 shares. Old Savings Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,018 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 34,905 shares in its portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carret Asset Mngmt owns 181,187 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Lc holds 99.18 million shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 2,776 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce invested in 1.17% or 78,285 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.7% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Provise Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 59,807 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc reported 9,005 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 510,724 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Communication Inc holds 107,082 shares. Capital Assoc New York reported 31,817 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested in 139,646 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 2.5% or 207,630 shares in its portfolio.