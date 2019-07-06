As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Stake; As Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Share Price Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Lowered by $27.51 Million Its Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 552.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 36,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 75.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 887,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 292,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 977,279 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) by 115,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,665 shares to 14,593 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PRFZ) by 34,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).