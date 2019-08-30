As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Increased Its Stake; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Scholtz & Company Lifted Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 8.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 586,517 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,576 shares. 76,751 were accumulated by Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 167,918 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 197,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited reported 51,064 shares. Cambrian Cap Partnership invested in 10.41% or 71,784 shares. Brinker Capital holds 20,628 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 9,170 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 47,289 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 50,000 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 219,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cordasco Finance Ntwk invested in 106 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.05% or 38,730 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tctc Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 533,343 shares. White Pine Investment holds 8,316 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated stated it has 10.75 million shares. Haverford Tru owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 142,859 shares. 215,520 are held by Bryn Mawr Co. Benedict Financial has 97,108 shares. 7,383 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id. Forte Llc Adv owns 50,307 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 457,895 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miles Cap reported 23,036 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.71% or 277,009 shares. Hillswick Asset Management Lc reported 6.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: AT&T Gets a Double Win; Ulta Looks Ugly – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.