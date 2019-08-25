As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Upped Stake; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jana Partners Increased Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.84 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 48,212 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.07% or 15,230 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,465 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.11% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.05% or 21.93 million shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated holds 0.02% or 27,545 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Com Invest Advisers Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 481,164 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Element Management Ltd Com owns 319,178 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 217,133 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2.83 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Com has 45,893 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). C M Bidwell reported 6,925 shares stake. Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 89,554 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 268,653 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prns. Sfmg Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,964 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,911 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 1.55M shares. First Business Financial Services reported 8,930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has 80,409 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.15% or 3.40M shares. Altfest L J & holds 21,490 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs invested in 1.86% or 5.95M shares. Jnba Advisors reported 4,231 shares. Hodges accumulated 58,764 shares.