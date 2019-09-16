As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Upped Position; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut by $308,142 Its Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 5,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 911,141 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 34,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 555,391 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, up from 520,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,379 were reported by Granite Prns. Chilton Ltd has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications stated it has 490,175 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 102,792 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership invested 1.92% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jefferies Ltd Llc reported 26,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.71% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Management One Limited accumulated 4.37M shares. Riverhead Cap Llc holds 271,426 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 126,435 shares stake. 397,323 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa. 268,386 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Company.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 3,438 shares to 22,176 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 8,844 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.01% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. 32,636 are owned by Com Of Vermont. Financial Counselors holds 0.07% or 10,888 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 28,110 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 243,595 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Natixis has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt reported 1,600 shares stake. Fmr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 416,837 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,726 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 0.07% or 3,698 shares. M&R Cap Management owns 446 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cookson Peirce Company accumulated 128,298 shares.

