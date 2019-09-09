As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased Position by $604,965; As Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 44,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 118,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 162,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 22,446 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,894 shares to 470,857 shares, valued at $25.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 727,457 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Amer Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). 30,151 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 31,399 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust stated it has 253,170 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co has 581,848 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 22,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 30,755 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company has 21,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0% or 8,537 shares. Int Incorporated reported 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.57M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.