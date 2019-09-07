As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Bp Plc (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $373,498

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 40,888 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 32,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion European values; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Cap Mngmt reported 39,113 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sterling Strategies Lc stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 173,007 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 520,715 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Co reported 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btr Cap Mgmt invested in 54,620 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.53% or 229,954 shares. 384,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.14% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 9.82M shares. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 20,701 shares. Essex Invest Management Communication Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harbour Invest Llc stated it has 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 19,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,025 shares to 6,425 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 30,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

