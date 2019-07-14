As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $667,678; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Gmt Capital Upped by $8.94 Million Its Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1794.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 54,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.28 million, up from 335,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 62,200 shares to 518,030 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baidu -2.5% as UBS warns on second-half ad downside – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Pushes Self-Drive Efforts: Must INTC, QCOM, DXC Worry? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baidu Accelerates Intelligent Transformation of Global Mobility Industry with New Partnerships and Major Milestones Unveiled at Baidu Create – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.