As At&T Com (T) Share Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Increased Its Holding

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 203,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.51 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 14,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 815,547 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.33 million, up from 800,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,834 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 281,296 shares. Blackrock has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd reported 4,200 shares stake. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,488 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Management reported 4,640 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv reported 26,992 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 75,714 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.02% or 32,202 shares in its portfolio. Capital Finance Advisers Limited Com reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.77% or 12,440 shares. 3,914 were accumulated by Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Llc. Chatham Cap Group has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,200 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 150,350 shares to 559,388 shares, valued at $96.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 55,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,307 shares to 46,654 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 44,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,945 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

