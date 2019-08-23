As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $442,449

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 65,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Ltd Co holds 8,406 shares. American Money Mngmt stated it has 42,874 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.87 million shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Republic Inv Management invested in 2.74% or 2.76 million shares. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 76,851 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 16,568 shares stake. 921 were accumulated by Beacon Capital Mngmt. Fca Tx holds 5,645 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Willis Counsel invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 229,686 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 8,478 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cap Inv Of America holds 0.08% or 2,718 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Management owns 53,915 shares. Provise Mgmt Lc has 59,807 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.96% or 490,303 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.57% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0% or 509 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 57,795 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zimmer Partners Lp invested in 0.24% or 650,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Macquarie Group holds 24.26M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 34,677 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 181,187 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 32,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Financial Consulate owns 17,328 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 18,570 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,020 shares to 95,001 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).