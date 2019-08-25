As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $50.04 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 135,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares to 24,879 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

