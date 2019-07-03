As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Raised Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased by $585,900 Its Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, down from 104,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And invested in 623,234 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 62,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Wasatch Advsrs owns 195,465 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18.96 million shares. Brinker Cap holds 340,445 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co owns 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 116,322 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 58,895 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 56,049 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guild Invest Mgmt owns 64,800 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpha Windward owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,959 shares. Wms Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,963 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 46,138 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 32,000 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd owns 4,986 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Aspen Investment Management accumulated 0.89% or 6,690 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,845 shares. Markel Corp reported 270,735 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Com owns 96,109 shares. Elkhorn Partnership reported 0.77% stake. First Manhattan holds 3.45% or 3.14M shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,225 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirae Asset Glob Communication Limited stated it has 791,819 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 0.55% or 17,818 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connors Investor Services holds 2.87% or 110,998 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group holds 8.89 million shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

