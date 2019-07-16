As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Its Stake; As Altria Group Com (MO) Stock Rose, Verity Asset Management Increased Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,915 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Gp reported 0.05% stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 509 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 699,738 shares. 15,295 are held by Dubuque Bancorp Co. 147,329 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 608,375 shares. Northern reported 0.66% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.08% or 33,698 shares. New England Rech & Inc reported 40,555 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 1.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,613 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 3,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,308 were reported by Texas Yale Capital Corp. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.43% or 2.92M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,829 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,917 shares. Fil holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 245,249 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Com owns 624,394 shares. Natl Ins Tx stated it has 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.29% or 302,237 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Investment reported 6,640 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 77,159 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 1.60 million shares. Glacier Peak Llc stated it has 1.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.