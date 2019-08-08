As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $480,841; American Capital Management Increases Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 723,262 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68 million, down from 738,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 19,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 33,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 14,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 247,042 shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 107,992 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 562 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 140,234 shares stake. Assetmark has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 26 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 5,674 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 1,255 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,815 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 81,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 95,400 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 159,397 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 112,867 shares. Blackrock holds 5.80M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical acquires SchÃ¶lly Fiberoptic’s robotic endoscope business – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kura Oncology to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares to 268,970 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 444,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Lc has 2.11 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.36% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 16,047 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 129,182 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 10,548 shares. Wafra holds 1.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.37 million shares. Cincinnati Fincl reported 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). R G Niederhoffer Capital Incorporated reported 5.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Huntington Comml Bank owns 1.23 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 44,364 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Aviance Capital Prns Limited invested in 0.26% or 28,469 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.9% or 37,985 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Company holds 173,007 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares to 236,680 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T – Value Over Volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.