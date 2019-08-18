As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Boosted Stake by $2.15 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Carret Asset Management Llc

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,420 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 3.02% or 64,133 shares. Cumberland Partners reported 0.08% stake. Ipswich Mngmt has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,938 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 13,719 were accumulated by Davis R M. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 194,545 shares. C V Starr And reported 1,500 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,113 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,126 shares. 1,734 were reported by Malaga Cove Ltd. Spinnaker Tru owns 814 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 4.95% or 84,588 shares. Braun Stacey Associates, New York-based fund reported 22,338 shares. Sit Associates holds 7,709 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 229,031 shares. Moreover, First Utd Bank Trust has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Century holds 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6.38M shares. Iowa Bancorp owns 89,347 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 66.33M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 65,326 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 491,771 shares. Sage Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,700 shares. Pggm owns 4.36M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.88% or 22.70M shares in its portfolio. Signature And Investment Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).