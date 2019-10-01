As At&T (Put) (T) Market Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.29 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Upped Position by $857,920

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 26,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 19,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 435,479 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 175 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 197,786 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 462 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,796 shares in its portfolio. 25 are owned by Captrust Finance Advsrs. Victory Management Incorporated holds 20,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Golden Gate Private Equity Inc invested in 22,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Valueact Limited Partnership reported 5.42% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Eqis Mgmt holds 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 2,140 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,929 shares to 109,489 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 15,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,461 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

