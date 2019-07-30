As At & T (T) Stock Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $9.55 Million; Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Share Value Declined While Logan Capital Management Has Cut by $3.28 Million Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.26. About 37,581 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At & T (T) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 307,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 5.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.47 million for 7.46 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

