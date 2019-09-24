As At&T (Put) (T) Market Valuation Rose, Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed by $12.90 Million Its Position; 1832 Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 391,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 408,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 165,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 548,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22M, up from 382,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 1.04M shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 3,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.