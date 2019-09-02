As At&T (T) Shares Rose, M Holdings Securities Lifted Its Stake by $1.66 Million; 13D Management Has Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Stock Price Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 53,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 132,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 79,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,519 are held by Paragon. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,062 shares. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvw Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&T Comml Bank reported 3.46 million shares stake. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peninsula Asset Mgmt reported 47,385 shares stake. Canal holds 320,000 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 1% or 19.84M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co owns 11,959 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.14% stake. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 47,535 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Management Limited Co reported 147,589 shares stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 20,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,704 shares to 1,713 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,710 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares to 534,520 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 510 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated reported 4,836 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 309,227 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 114,177 shares. 1.67 million were reported by National Bank Of America De. Toronto Dominion National Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,316 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc holds 0.05% or 851,870 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs reported 672,917 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11,774 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 20.66 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nwq Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 437,461 shares. Tci Wealth has 191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 4,161 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).