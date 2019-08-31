As Asure Software (ASUR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Position by $1.86 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Stake in Highwoods Properties (HIW) as Stock Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 490,564 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 46.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 310,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 660,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 128,091 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: Austin HR Will Fall Under Asure Consulting Services Offering; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M; 01/05/2018 – EY Announces Pat Goepel of Asure Software Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED;; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY ON MARCH 29, INCREASING TERM LOANS AND AMOUNT OF AVAILABLE FINANCING TO $175 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 70,509 shares to 237,541 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 867 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 879,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Management Inc has 0.49% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr owns 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 58,825 shares. 11,000 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Amer International Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Blackrock has 704,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has 25,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Legal & General Gp Public Llc holds 2,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,743 activity.

