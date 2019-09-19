As Astronova (ALOT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Hodges Capital Management Maintains Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 371,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, down from 414,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 80,500 shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q EPS MYR0.0349; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ AstroNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALOT); 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia’s net profit rises on lower finance cost; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q REV. 1.39B RINGGIT

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 10,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29,760 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 18,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 3.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lowe Brockenbrough Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smith Salley owns 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,403 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.18% stake. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co holds 26,941 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 18,922 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 242,483 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Company holds 0.13% or 45,360 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,656 shares. Jensen Investment Management owns 155,329 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 455,843 shares. Creative Planning has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 86,277 were accumulated by Colony Gru Limited Liability Co. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 51,381 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 6,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Albert D Mason invested in 0.75% or 38,750 shares. Navellier And has invested 0.11% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Ariel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 227,910 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 342,913 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company owns 9,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 30,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy accumulated 190,549 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 294 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 42,800 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 86,195 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 4,807 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 11,197 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 16,119 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 580,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.