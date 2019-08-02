As Astronova (ALOT) Stock Declined, Holder Ariel Investments Lowered Its Stake by $599,780; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Declined, Holder Lindsell Train LTD Cut by $2.15 Million Its Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 582,161 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (ALOT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 29,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 399,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, down from 429,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Astronova Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 8,038 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q EPS MYR0.0349; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – BOARD DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 19/04/2018 – DJ AstroNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALOT); 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 39,709 shares to 393,751 shares, valued at $35.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.40M for 28.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ALOT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 254,513 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 221 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 76 shares. Girard has invested 0.04% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Barclays Pcl invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 47,541 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 439,430 shares. Millennium Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 28,563 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 3,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 32,386 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Renaissance Technologies holds 0% or 221,250 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,439 shares. Eam Invsts accumulated 30,510 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Capital LP holds 233,172 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 8,739 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 0.92% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 471,393 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 3,966 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,998 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 53,871 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Schroder Invest Gru has 252,101 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cim Mangement has invested 0.13% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Royal London Asset Limited reported 147,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 84,861 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 2,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2.86 million shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares to 5.27 million shares, valued at $585.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).