As Astronova (ALOT) Share Price Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.07 Million; Bp Plc Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 27,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.72M, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc analyzed 42,800 shares as the company's stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 371,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, down from 414,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $109.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 16,754 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Digirad Corporation Announces Appointment of Mitchell I. Quain to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do AstroNova’s (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 12, 2016 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2016.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 32,440 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 238,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhi Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Limited Company owns 0.19% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 30,387 shares. 39,300 were accumulated by Boston Prns. Ariel Limited Liability Com owns 227,910 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 9,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 342,913 shares. 4,407 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 86,195 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 82,205 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Girard Prtn accumulated 0.05% or 11,197 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 25,170 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 6,278 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 12,100 shares.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Llc holds 0.17% or 1,538 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancorporation invested in 3,956 shares. Regent Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 2.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 242,689 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership owns 124,307 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.35% or 11,909 shares. Hm Payson & Comm invested in 1.21% or 162,163 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 485,836 shares. Oakmont Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,170 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 1.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.79% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc owns 30,941 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.78% or 48,245 shares in its portfolio. 21,953 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca).