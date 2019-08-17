As Astronics (ATRO) Share Value Rose, Northern Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $554,784; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding Held by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 17,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 296,914 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 314,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 224,137 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 18501.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 533,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 536,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 2,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Astronics jumps 14% after Q1 result beats; reaffirms FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astronics Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Astronics (ATRO) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics scores $30 million contract for test systems on next-generation New York City subway cars – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum owns 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 68,934 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 18,571 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 10,786 shares. 53,787 are owned by Citigroup. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 10,445 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 55,006 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Creative Planning reported 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Essex Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) or 6,079 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 1,785 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc owns 872 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2,746 activity.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 887,524 shares to 12.98 million shares, valued at $650.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Capital One Cyberbreach A Result Of High Turnover – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 208,831 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $46.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 40,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).