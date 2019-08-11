As Astronics (ATRO) Share Value Rose, International Value Advisers Increased Position; As East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Increased Holding by $334,969

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 7,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 343,857 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,977 shares to 69,549 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se Spon Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 5,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,751 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 23,236 shares to 544,542 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,746 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4.