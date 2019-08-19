As Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) Share Value Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Stake by $24.47 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Albion Financial Group Has Upped Its Position by $886,400 as Stock Price Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 611,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 340,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 952,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 1.12 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 46,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 35,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 640,541 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (NYSE:LYB) by 156,000 shares to 430,800 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIE) by 37,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc (Call).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.74 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

