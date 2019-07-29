As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Valuation Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Upped Holding; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 4883.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.53M, up from 49,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 4.81 million shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 6.63 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 48,632 shares to 242,784 shares, valued at $37.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 36,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,640 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

