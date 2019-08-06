As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Patten Group Upped Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Its Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $2.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 45,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 103,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 149,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 42,235 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 1.03 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 24/04/2018 – CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CIRCI.L – ASTRAZENECA (AZ) US COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSING WELL; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Lokelma Approved in U.S.; Seeks to Expand Forxiga Use in Japan

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,980 shares to 65,970 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).