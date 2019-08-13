As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Patten Group Has Lifted Stake; Whittier Trust Co Raised Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $1.16 Million

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 700,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.65 million, up from 690,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 11.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 1.30M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca First-Quarter Profit Declined 37%; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports IMFINZI US Label Updated With Overall Survival Data in Unresectable, Stage III Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs AstraZeneca’s combo pill for T2D – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioCardia Signs Exclusive Development Agreement With AstraZeneca – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.