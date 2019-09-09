As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $42.60 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.89M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core Operating Profit $896M; 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Growth Adds AstraZeneca; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.47 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.25 million, down from 13.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.54 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish (DISH) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Another state joins the legal fight against Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 848,932 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 40 shares. 83,873 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. 10,032 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% or 16,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 75.58M shares. Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 349,415 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 164,805 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,704 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 42,690 shares. Brown Advisory holds 112,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Management Ltd Liability holds 12.47 million shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 2.13 million shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $276.07M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31.62M shares to 56.84 million shares, valued at $567.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca declares $1.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Has AstraZeneca Returned To Growth? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.