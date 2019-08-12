As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Camelot Portfolios Position in Ing Groep N V (ING) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 3.25M shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 72,221 shares to 697,754 shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 40,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.87 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 57,163 shares to 600,828 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,199 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

