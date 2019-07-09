As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shares Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Davis Selected Advisers Decreased Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 137,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, up from 475,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 2.02 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO IS UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN EU, JAPAN FOR USE IN 1ST-LINE TREATMENT SETTING WITH REGULATORY DECISIONS ANTICIPATED IN H2; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Owlstone-AstraZeneca Collaboration Will Explore Use of Breath Biopsy to Identify Novel Biomarkers to Enable Personalized Medicine Applications; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 6,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 4.51M shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,496 shares to 111,928 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,436 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,840 shares to 112,480 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 81,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NYSE:NOAH).