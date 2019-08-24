As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shares Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $16.78 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding as Share Value Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA PROVIDES RAPID AND SUSTAINED POTASSIUM CONTROL FOR PATIENTS IN A CONDITION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 24.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32 million shares to 132.07 million shares, valued at $248.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

