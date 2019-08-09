As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; As Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Stock Value Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Stake by $7.29 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.47 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.82M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 199.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 87,879 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 131,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 43,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 71,283 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,597 shares to 373,105 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 34,598 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.