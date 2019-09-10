As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shares Rose, Patten Group Upped by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Walmart (WMT) Holder Natixis Has Cut Its Position

Natixis decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 661,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 507,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.53 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 3.18M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive at large after Walmart lockdown; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 3.41 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 23/05/2018 – American Heart Association: Important expansion of in-hospital cardiovascular care program to drive improved patient outcomes across China; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Meets One Phase 3 Trial Endpoint in Interim Analysis; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,488 are held by Thompson Investment Mngmt. Aviance Management Lc reported 8,392 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 136,866 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.55% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 2.51 million shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd reported 73,464 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP has 675,298 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 53,785 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 42,172 shares in its portfolio. 19,305 are held by Optimum Inv Advisors. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,539 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 45,405 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 59,851 shares to 240,195 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 52,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.