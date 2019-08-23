As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Value Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Stake; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Lowered Holding

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 1.15M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 68.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 12,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 5,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.45 million shares traded or 46.13% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,733 shares to 278,649 shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 29,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 22.64 million shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn) by 3.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 74.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Array Bio 2.625 1Dec24 144A (Prn).

