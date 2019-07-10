As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Holding by $16.78 Million; Srs Investment Management Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $225.38 Million as Share Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 1.66M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN US FOR HYPERKALAEMIA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022433 Company: ASTRAZENECA PHARMS; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core EPS $0.48; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – FOURTH JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 436,961 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree invested in 7,749 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 72,046 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa reported 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Gp Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 1,711 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 5,125 shares. 79,619 are held by Girard Limited. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,170 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 13,801 shares. Marvin & Palmer Inc holds 3.68% or 42,569 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Company holds 3.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,618 shares. Leisure Management has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $227.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares to 422,395 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quorum Health Corp by 400,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.23 million for 27.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.