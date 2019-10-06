As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Chilton Capital Management Boosted Stake by $339,398; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Its Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 286,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 277,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 1.87M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – Owlstone Medical Provides Breath Biopsy Services to AstraZeneca to Study Disease Drivers in Asthma and COPD; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in US for Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 133,303 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.26 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,545 shares to 108,122 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 2,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,064 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt holds 1.11% or 49,648 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 408,000 shares. Amarillo Bancshares reported 9,459 shares stake. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 780 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited invested in 2.61% or 62,512 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,473 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability holds 267 shares. Argent Trust reported 28,447 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 246,971 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 262,758 shares or 6.25% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 21,045 shares. Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma owns 8.73M shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Ltd has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btc Capital Management reported 27,986 shares. Cap Rech Investors invested in 1.48% or 17.59 million shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,451 shares to 2,349 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.