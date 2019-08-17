As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $16.78 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Macys (M) Position by $43.32 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Submits Drugs for Approval in U.S., Europe; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93M shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32 million shares to 132.07 million shares, valued at $248.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.