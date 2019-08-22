As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, Patten Group Has Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Holding; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Shares Rose, Holder Hound Partners Decreased Stake by $131.40 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 743,453 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 3.49M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Backs FY18 View; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, AND ASTRAZENECA FORM STRATEGIC PACT; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BioCardia Signs Exclusive Development Agreement With AstraZeneca – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.