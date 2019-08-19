As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding by $2.34 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 137,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 613,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 475,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 89,537 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 3,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 107,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.44 million, down from 110,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $820.74. About 22,859 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies To Chipotle Investors: Take Some ‘Chips Off The Table’ – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Be Careful With Wild Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrading Chipotle On Sky-High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 66.19 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Upcoming Disappointment In AstraZeneca – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso improves survival in first-line lung cancer; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.