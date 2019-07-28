As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Its Holding by $16.78 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $908,396 as Valuation Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – 65.08 PCT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2017; 34.92 PCT VOTES CAST AGAINST THE RESOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 15/05/2018 – DPS Group Wins Contract in Sweden from AstraZeneca; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 18,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock holds 0.08% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 846,320 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,582 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.06% or 198,040 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 4,695 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,622 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,290 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested in 800 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 0.93% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 54,876 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 0.06% or 7,226 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 21,443 shares stake.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs declares $1.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tesla, General Motors, Alibaba, and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CEO Pascal Soriot on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Nasdaq” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32M shares to 132.07M shares, valued at $248.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).