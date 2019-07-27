As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed by $16.78 Million Its Position; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Clinical Trial Results Previously Anticipated in 1H; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 12/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: STUDY CONFIRMS CV BENEFITS ASSOCIATED W/ SGLT-2; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 09/04/2018 – Owlstone Medical Provides Breath Biopsy Services to AstraZeneca to Study Disease Drivers in Asthma and COPD; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp analyzed 2,699 shares as the company's stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports IMFINZI US Label Updated With Overall Survival Data in Unresectable, Stage III Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Foundation Medicine Expands Indication for FoundationOne®CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for LYNPARZA® (Olaparib) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).