As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Valuation Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Holding; Antipodean Advisors Cut Its Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) as Market Value Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company's stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 2.71 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500.

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company's stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.96 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III Imfinzi Trial Shows Significant Survival Benefit in SCLC – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "AstraZeneca (AZN) Tagrisso Approved in China as a 1st-line Treatment of NSCLC – StreetInsider.com" published on September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $83.26 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.