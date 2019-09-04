As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Share Value Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Position by $2.26 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 882,136 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA ACQUIRES ASTRAZENECA’S SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – GTHX STARTS PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF G1T38, TAGRISSO COMBO; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.30M shares traded or 116.96% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.62 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 51 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 173,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited holds 0.51% or 3,170 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 86,130 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 47,931 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 71,838 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital reported 950 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0.11% or 7.81M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,067 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 560,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares to 74,235 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

